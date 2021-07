After an ill-fated engagement with Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez is having a hot summer with Ben Affleck by her side. Rumors about Bennifer being back on have been swirling for the past few months, as the two actors have been spotted spending time with each other in Los Angeles and Miami. We’ve been pretty sure the Gigli couple are back on 17 years later but, now, we have an official look at the two together, and they are picture perfect. And it comes courtesy of Kings of Queens star Leah Remini.