Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Winning ‘Team Of The Year’ Honor

When the hobby went insane sometime last year, a lot of people could not understand why a lot of money is being spent on cards. This is true, especially after some rare LeBron James and Luka Doncic cards broke the internet by commanding millions of dollars in the market. Now, the value of these cards is finally used to great effect as a life hangs in the balance. Just recently, a man diagnosed with cancer has turned to his card collection as a means to provide financial security to his two daughters. Scott Weaver, a father of two girls, is mainly focusing on his prized possession – a 2000 Panini Contenders Championship Ticket Tom Brady Autographed rookie card encased in a BGS 7.5 slab – to make that happen.