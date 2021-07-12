Cancel
Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Winning ‘Team Of The Year’ Honor

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took home another honor over the weekend, earning “Team of the Year” at the ESPYS. Brady also won the “Best Athlete, Men’s Sports” award. On Monday, Brady posted his thoughts on the team award on his Instagram story. He also hinted that the...

ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com
What Tom Brady Told Aaron Rodgers After “The Match”

Yesterday afternoon, Aaron Rodgers stepped on the course with teammate Bryson DeChambeau for “The Match” against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson. In the weeks leading up to the showdown, there was plenty of trash talk between the teams. Most of the trash talk from Brady and Mickelson towards Rodgers centered around his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers.
Rob Gronkowski’s Response To Tom Brady Is Going Viral

Tom Brady may have made headlines for partying a little too hard during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ Super Bowl celebration, but nobody parties quite like Rob Gronkowski. And you can be sure Gronk made sure to remind everyone. On Thursday, Brady had some fun with the Stanley Cup Twitter account,...
Tom Brady Admits He ‘Stole’ 1 Thing From Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady may have the advantage over Aaron Rodgers when it comes to winning championships, but that doesn’t mean he can’t learn some tricks from the three-time MVP. During “The Match” yesterday, Rodgers and Brady took some time away from golfing to casually toss the football around. It was then that Rodgers asked Brady about something he noticed when the two played against each other last season.
The Richest Quarterbacks In NFL History

Anyone who makes it to the NFL can expect a generous paycheck, but the ones playing quarterback will typically find their bank accounts getting the biggest boost. A great quarterback often makes the difference between a franchise ruling the league and one that is mired in mediocrity, which is why teams are willing to shower their signal caller with tens of millions of dollars per year, despite the constant risk of injury in professional football.
Tom Brady gets warning from Patriots' Byron Cowart: 'We ain't welcoming him, he's like any opponent'

Tom Brady continues to add to his illustrious NFL legacy, even when he's on a bum leg, i.e., a torn MCL. The five-time and currently reigning Super Bowl MVP is riding high after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to their first Lombardi Trophy in roughly two decades, taking just one season to achieve that goal after parting ways with the New England Patriots last offseason. Brady's free agency decision in 2020 was one of the biggest headlines in the history of the sport, considering he spent 20 seasons with the Patriots and constructed a first-ballot Hall of Fame caliber career with them -- setting the stage for an eventual return, but on the other sideline.
Choosing between Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, Patriots’ Bill Belichick was a no-brainer for Boston native Matt Damon

Faced with a wicked hahd choice, Matt Damon turned his back on his fellow chowdah heads. The 50-year-old actor appeared recently on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” The Boston natives discussed the New England Patriots, who won six Super Bowls with Tom Brady at quarterback and Bill Belichick at head coach. (The duo also lost a pair of titles to the New York Giants and one to the Philadelphia Eagles.)
No, Tom Brady didn’t play catch with a football throwing machine

On July 25, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted a video to his social media accounts showing him throwing around the pigskin. The catch? A football throwing machine, literally. In the video, Brady throws the ball directly into the spinning wheels of the throwing machine, and then the machine...
Take A Closer Look at Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Ring

Last night’s ring ceremony at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa, Florida saw the players, coaches, and staff of Tampa Bay Buccaneers receive their NFL Super Bowl LV championship rings. Fans were quick to comment on the massive, diamond-encrusted rings when the legendary Tom Brady along with Leonard Fournette...
Tom Brady Makes Fun Of Former Patriots WRs In New Throwing Video

If there’s one thing about Tom Brady on social media, it’s that he’s not afraid to poke fun at people, friends and teammates included. That’s exactly what Brady did with the video he shared on Twitter today. In it, the seven-time Super Bowl champion, who is still in Montana following “The Match” last week, tosses a football with three kids.
Tom Brady rookie card auctioned off by single father diagnosed with cancer

When the hobby went insane sometime last year, a lot of people could not understand why a lot of money is being spent on cards. This is true, especially after some rare LeBron James and Luka Doncic cards broke the internet by commanding millions of dollars in the market. Now, the value of these cards is finally used to great effect as a life hangs in the balance. Just recently, a man diagnosed with cancer has turned to his card collection as a means to provide financial security to his two daughters. Scott Weaver, a father of two girls, is mainly focusing on his prized possession – a 2000 Panini Contenders Championship Ticket Tom Brady Autographed rookie card encased in a BGS 7.5 slab – to make that happen.
Real or fake? Tom Brady stuns Twitter with incredible display of accuracy

Tom Brady is the undisputed greatest quarterback of all time, but could he really do this?. On Sunday morning, Brady posted a video that showed him throwing three consecutive passes into a passing machine, only for it to be launched back in his direction. This seems impossible, so many are...

