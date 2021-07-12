Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Braunfels, TX

Wurstfest's main attraction will look different this year

By Steven Santana
Laredo Morning Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Braunfels' biggest celebration returns in November, but one of its most iconic attractions will be different this year. The 60th annual Wurstfest, a 10-day celebration of German culture and sausage, will make its triumphant return November 5-14 this year after a fire destroyed the iconic Marktplatz November 2019, and a global pandemic forced the Wurstfest Association of New Braunfels to cancel the event last year.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Government
New Braunfels, TX
Government
City
New Braunfels, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pave#Wurstfest#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy