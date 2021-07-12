Wurstfest's main attraction will look different this year
New Braunfels' biggest celebration returns in November, but one of its most iconic attractions will be different this year. The 60th annual Wurstfest, a 10-day celebration of German culture and sausage, will make its triumphant return November 5-14 this year after a fire destroyed the iconic Marktplatz November 2019, and a global pandemic forced the Wurstfest Association of New Braunfels to cancel the event last year.www.lmtonline.com
Comments / 0