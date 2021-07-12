Charles Barkley Loses $100K Bet on Himself at Celebrity Golf Tournament
Playing at a celebrity golf tournament over the weekend, Charles Barkley put his money where his mouth was — and ended up having to eat 100 grand. Listed with 8-to-1 odds to finish in the top 70 at the American Century Championship tournament, Charles Barkley placed a $100,000 bet on himself to make the cut. “Well, I put $100,000 on myself, so I feel very confident,” The Auburn legend told ESPN’s Stan Verrett on SportsCenter on Friday. “I was gonna gamble anyway; might as well gamble on myself.”www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 1