Charles Barkley Loses $100K Bet on Himself at Celebrity Golf Tournament

Charles Barkley is, reliably, a great raconteur and bon vivant. So it’s no surprise that he has a good story to tell about the Krzyzewski clan during the 1992 Olympics. Coach K, as you’ll recall, was an assistant to Chuck Daly on the Dream Team. Keep in mind this was 12 years after he started at Duke. He had made the Final Four in 1986, and 1988-92 and had won back-to-back championships. He had made a name for himself, in other words.