Donald Trump Jr. Says He Hasn't 'Personally Thought About' 2024 Presidential Run but 'Who Knows'

By Maria Pasquini
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Donald Trump Jr. enjoys being on the campaign trail, he doesn't seem to have any immediate plans to make a presidential run of his own. During a recent interview with Fox News at a Conservative Political Action Conference gathering in Texas, former President Donald Trump's eldest son, 43, said that he hasn't "personally thought about" running for the White House in the next election cycle.

people.com

