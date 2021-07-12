Flood Advisory issued for Lavaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-11 19:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lavaca The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Lavaca County in south central Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 512 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Yoakum, Hallettsville, Shiner, Sublime, Worthing, Mont, Wied, Breslau, Vsetin, Witting, Sweet Home, Mount Olive and Vienna. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.