New Chamber CEO

(Brawley Chamber names new CEO)....He fills the vacancy left by Katie Luna. The Board of Directors for the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley selected Ramiro Urias as the new Chief Executive Officer. He has served as the interim CEO since March 21, when Luna left the position. Urias has been with the Chamber since 2019, working as the membership coordinator, then as Marketing and Communications Director. The appointment to permenant CEO became effective July 1.