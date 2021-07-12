Cancel
Imperial County, CA

Local Vaccinations

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 18 days ago

(Local residents continue to vaccinate)...It appears to be at a slower pace, however. Hospital officials say now may not be the time to slow down. The state says the total number of COVID 19 vaccine doses administered in Imperial County is now at 203, 376. El Centro Regional Medical Center officials updated the COVID situation on Facebook recently. They warned of the rise in COVID 19 cases and cases of the Delta variant due to lerrened restrictions, more community gatherings and lack of mask wearing. Officials say most of the new cases hospitalized as a result of COVID 19 and the Delta variant are people who have not received any dose of vaccine. They say it is imperative that those who are not vaccinated do so if at all possible. They say the current vaccines appear to be very affective against the virus and the Delta variant. Another treatment showing positive results is Regeneron, a mixture of antibodies against the variants. It is being used to treat those hospitalized as a result of the virus. They say Regeneron can keep people oout of Intensive Care, especially those 64 and older.

