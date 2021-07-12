J&J vaccine and booster shot concerns, health officials discuss
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, of Northwestern medicine at Lake Forest Hospital, discusses concerns over the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and booster shots.www.fox32chicago.com
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, of Northwestern medicine at Lake Forest Hospital, discusses concerns over the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and booster shots.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0