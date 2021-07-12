Can You Guess The 5 Most Stressed Cities In Ohio?

Ohio Department of Job and Family Services failing, needs overhaul from top to bottom. In my very humble opinion, leadership of Ohio Department of Job and Family Services must change. Based upon my experiences, the agency is responsible for a dated web portal, antiquated systems and policies, departments who do communicate with each other, limitations on staff visibility into the true needs of their clients and outright ineptitude that starts directly at the top. My insight is based on personal experience that has cost me dozens of lost hours upon hours of calls, faxes and emails. I have been told things only to be told later they were wrong. Leadership at the top must change. A complete systemic overhaul is imperative for the good people of Ohio to trust the agency.