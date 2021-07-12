Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to tariffs and trade war

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - USDA economists have worked all the numbers and they show a lot of money was sent to farmers last year helping them get through the Coronavirus pandemic. They found that when all the crop insurance indemnities, unemployment benefits and other payments were figured in, the government sent $57.7 billion to farms and farm households in 2020. The breakdown of the numbers show $35.2 billion went for direct pandemic relief, another 16.8 billion was for non-pandemic programs like trade war payments and $5.7 billion went out for crop insurance indemnity payments. Those payments accounted for about 38% of farm income last year. Previously the most the government had ever paid out in farm assistance payments was $10 billion. In 2019 government payments to farmers totaled $14.8 billion.