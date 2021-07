I've lived in El Paso all but 10 years of my life and I've been an eastsider that whole time. I grew up in Cielo Vista so I know that part of town like the back of my hand. Album Park, which the City insists on calling Eastwood Park even though no one else does, is a gorgeous swath of green grass and trees in our otherwise desert landscape but when it rains, a huge lake forms. This is not a bad thing because it keeps that part of the park really lush during the hot summer but it does have a drawback. It is really, really gross.