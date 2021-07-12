Child tax credit payments start this week, what to expect

The next deadline to unenroll from early child tax credit payments is days away. If you got your first child tax credit payment on July 15 but are having second thoughts, now's the time to check your eligibility and potentially opt out. Receiving the money early sounds like a good call, but what if you're not eligible for the advance payments? Take a moment to use the IRS Eligibility Assistant tool to see if you qualify before the next check is disbursed. Advance child tax credit payments can be up to $300 per kid in monthly checks through December. You'll get the other half during tax time next year. Keep in mind that these prepayments are not a tax deduction, but an actual cash credit.