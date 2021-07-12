Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Indianapolis Colts’ Rookie Files: Shawn Davis

By Andrew Moore
Posted by 
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 16 days ago

For many NFL players, most start at a young age being the best on their teams.

As kids, they are looked at as having incredible talent and are playing at levels far above their peers.

They blow away the competition and make things look easy on the field. However, there comes a point in time where this does not last forever.

Top high school players move on to the collegiate level and face people with talents similar or better than their own. These players are then faced with the challenge of whether they can take the next step, or lose confidence in their abilities and fade into the background. For a certain safety out of Florida, the latter almost became a reality.

In the next installment of "Rookie Files" here on Horseshoe Huddle, we take a look at the journey of Shawn Davis and how believing in himself and his abilities helped lead him to the opportunity of a lifetime.

Special from the Start

Davis was born and raised in Miami, Fla. From a young age, he showed he had plenty of talent and was a natural at the game of football. When living in a football state like Florida, that puts plenty of people on notice.

Davis started to generate buzz for himself even at the Pop Warner level. He became one of the top players for the Palmetto Bay Broncos, a Pop Warner team known for their talent with four national championships.

The hype continued from there when he entered high school. Davis enrolled at Southridge Senior High School in Miami where coaches started him on the junior varsity team as a freshman. That didn’t last long.

Davis impressed immediately and coaches took notice, realizing he was making far too many plays to be stuck on the JV team. They had no choice but to move him up to varsity and their decision paid off. Davis continued his playmaking as he tallied four interceptions in four games in 2013.

Davis firmly established himself as one of the best players on Southridge just as he did for Palmetto Bay. His junior year he recorded 27 tackles to go along with 2 interceptions, which catapulted him into a senior year filled with both personal and team success. He ended his career at Southridge with a Class 8A state championship and First-Team All-State honors.

After a stellar high school career, Davis was ready to play at the next level. He was a three-star recruit and had scholarship offers from dozens of schools around the country. Big-time programs such as Alabama, LSU, and even his hometown team of Miami all wanted Davis for their team.

In the end, it came down to Miami and Florida, with Davis deciding to leave his hometown and head to Gainesville to be a Gator. Having the chance to play for head coach Jim McElwain and defensive backs coach Torrian Gray helped in the decision, as Davis now looked to continue his fantastic play in the SEC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mkyPf_0auoLTsR00

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

A Loss in Confidence, but Not in Fight

His entire life Davis had been one of the best players on the team. The game came easy to him and he was able to dominate his opponent. Now at the collegiate level, things were about to get much more difficult.

In the first quarter of his very first college game against Michigan, Davis was put in at safety. Davis lost sight of the receiver that had entered his zone and gave up a huge touchdown. Florida lost 33-17 that day, and things didn’t get any better for Davis.

He played sparingly the rest of his freshman year, only notching 11 tackles with 0 interceptions as he mostly saw limited action on special teams. The team finished 4-7 on the year, and the coaching staff was fired after the season.

Davis had never found himself in this position before. Playing great football on winning teams was what he was used to and his freshman year at Florida caused quite a loss in confidence. It was going to take a lot of fight and a support system around him to get it back.

Luckily for Davis, he received exactly that. Starting with his parents, they knew he had the talent and could get the job done, he just had to believe in himself. Simple text messages before games of "Have a great game" and encouragement after games went a long way in building his confidence back up.

Another key in rebuilding his confidence was his safeties coach Ron English. English is known for not sugarcoating things and telling it like it is. Players respect his honesty and know that he has their best interest at heart, wanting more than anything for them to reach their full potential.

Davis credited both parties for being huge influences on getting his confidence back when speaking with The Athletic in 2019.

“Just really Coach (English), he just bashes in our head, he knows that we can be big-time players, so we got to act like it and play like it all the time,” Davis said. “My parents, they motivate me, they are there every time. I know that I’m getting older, so I just got to play at an older-guy level, knowing that young guys are looking at me.

“I feel like the confidence boost that came from that was, they saw something in me that I didn’t really see in myself. It made me feel like, ‘Oh, since they see it in me, I have to play to a higher level.’”

With help from those around him and belief in himself, Davis began to regain his confidence. After missing the first four games of his sophomore year, Davis received more time as a reserve yet was able to contribute with 5 pass deflections and 2 tackles for loss.

As a junior, Davis finally entered the starting lineup and the playmaking ability that he was known for at Southridge began to show once again. He racked up 51 tackles to go along with 3 interceptions and 6 pass deflections. His senior year was much of the same with a team-leading 2 interceptions, 3 pass deflections, and 40 tackles all while missing the last five games of the season due to injury.

He had proven that he did belong, and became the leader of the Florida secondary. After playing at the Senior Bowl and displaying the leadership and playmaking ability he possesses, he was too intriguing to pass up for the Indianapolis Colts, as they selected him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

How Davis Helps the Colts

Davis is joining a Colts safety group that is full of young talent.

Julian Blackmon burst onto the scene as a rookie playmaker whom the Colts think has All-Pro potential. Khari Willis is one of the smartest and most underrated defenders on the team with an incredible football IQ and nose for the football. Even George Odum, the special teams ace who earned First-Team All-Pro honors last year, can be thrown in at either safety spot and produce.

For Davis, he brings a football IQ that coaches love. General manager Chris Ballard gave him high remarks, comparing Davis to where Willis was in terms of football IQ when Willis was a rookie. This will help him grasp things quickly.

Davis is a rangy and twitchy athlete that can cover a lot of ground quickly. He also has a nose for the ball and creating turnovers, as seen by his 5 interceptions in 19 games during his final two seasons at Florida.

There are times where Davis can sometimes struggle with covering guys who are bigger and faster than he is. He can also sometimes whiff on tackles, but that is something that he has cleaned up each year and will continue to work on at the next level.

Overall, Davis is a safety prospect that can come in and immediately contribute on special teams while providing a solid backup option for the Colts. He is a smart player, known to be very coachable, and a hard worker. All indications are he will fit into the Colts’ culture very easily.

A dramatic loss in confidence could have cost Davis the shot at his career. Instead, he looks to continue building that confidence and proving that he deserves a long career in the NFL.

Have thoughts on Shawn Davis' backstory? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

HorseshoeHuddle

HorseshoeHuddle

Indianapolis, IN
205
Followers
384
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

HorseshoeHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Indianapolis Colts

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Mcelwain
Person
Torrian Gray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#Horseshoe Huddle#The Start Davis#Pop Warner#The Palmetto Bay Broncos#Lsu#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

Colts' Shawn Davis: Nursing hamstring injury

Davis didn't practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports. The rookie fifth-round pick will face a hurdle to open training camp after suffering the injury. Davis figures to compete for a role on special teams once healthy and has more than two weeks to recover before the preseason opener against the Panthers on Aug. 15.
NFLPosted by
TexansDaily

WATCH Dancing Deshaun: Houston Texans QB Watson Attends Wedding

He still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, a likely reason Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has kept his distance from posting on social media and making public appearances in 2021. Watson, 25, has made exceptions, posting the occasional video of himself working out, promoting charity events, and most...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Calls it a Career

No one can Bishop Sankey did not try. It was evident long ago that the Tennessee Titans were not going to get anything close to a return on their investment when they made Sankey the first running back selected in the 2014 NFL Draft. Taken in the second round (54th...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Colts WR has hilarious response to Peyton Manning’s comments on Demaryius Thomas

Earlier this offseason, Jim Irsay was adamant in declaring that a new golden era of Indianapolis Colts football is on the horizon and will last for the next decade. Of course, the previous golden era — that featured stars like Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James, Dwight Freeney and Reggie Wayne, among others — lasted approximately 10 years and brought home a championship in 2006.
NFLBleacher Report

Biggest Winners and Losers of the MLB Draft Day 1

Spoiler: The Yankees might have reached.David Zalubowski/Associated Press. The first day of the first Major League Baseball draft ever held outside the month of June is complete, as teams made the initial 36 picks of the 2021 draft from the Bellco Theatre in Denver on Sunday. So, let's look at...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Predicting How The AFC North Finishes

The AFC North should be once again a decently strong division in 2021. Cleveland and Baltimore are looked at as contenders in the AFC and even the Cincinnati Bengals should be improved. There are legitimate questions about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they could be solid with everything going right. With...
NFLCBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Broncos' Von Miller confident front office could pull off deal

Aaron Rodgers is still undecided on his immediate future with the Green Bay Packers, and has been noncommittal on whether he'll show up to the team's training camp in two weeks. If Rodgers does indeed request a trade, there aren't a lot of teams in desperate need for a quarterback -- though things could change if the reigning league MVP is available.
MLBBleacher Report

2021 MLB Draft Results: Full Listings of Grades for 1st-Round Picks

The differing strategies of MLB front offices led to some unexpected picks in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets were the biggest beneficiaries of the draft projections blowing up from the start of the selectin process. Pittsburgh's choice to take...
NFLNBC Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick: We’re going to be a tough offense to defend

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick wants the confidence he has in himself to trickle down to other members of the team and that effort will be helped by his show of confidence in his offensive teammates. In addition to signing Fitzpatrick this offseason, Washington also added wide receivers Curtis Samuel, Adam...
MLBBleacher Report

2021 MLB Draft Grades: Best and Worst Picks from Sunday Results

Now, the waiting game begins. The first 36 selections of the 2021 MLB draft are in the books in Denver as part of the league's All-Star festivities. Drawing conclusions about draft picks immediately after they were made is always a bit foolish, and that's especially true in baseball. The vast majority of the players who hear their names called will spend at least two or three years in the minors before they get called up.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Names The Hardest NFL WR To Cover

Even a cornerback as talented and confident as Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey will have certain guys who cause him trouble when they match up. In a recent appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast, Ramsey named the hardest wide receivers to guard in the NFL. His No. 1 choice was a guy who is also in the NFC West.
NFLYardbarker

Aaron Rodgers Trade Plan: Impact on Washington Football Team?

Just hours before the 2021 NFL Draft came the news that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay and would not be reporting to work with the Packers. The reigning MVP and future Hall-of-Famer could be looking for a new home for the first time in his career. Naturally, the...
FootballPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Preseason Top 25 Poll

The 2021 college football regular season continues to inch closer and closer. We’re less than two months away from the start of the 2021 college football regular season. Teams are a couple of weeks away from reporting for fall camp. Before you know it, opening weekend will be here. ESPN’s...
Posted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Disturbing Kansas Story

The Les Miles era of Kansas football is over, but the program and university are still feeling the effects of what happened during his tenure. In a lengthy article released today by the Kansas City Star, former KU player Caperton Humphrey alleges that he was threatened and harassed by teammates during his time with the Jayhawks. Humphrey and his family say Kansas later agreed to continue paying his tuition and monthly stipend for a year if he agreed to leave Lawrence and complete his KU coursework online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy