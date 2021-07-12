Celestion Introduces the New Bergantino Bass Cabinet Impulse Responses

If you have ever wanted to try creating your own Impulse Responses, things have just got easier with the release of a free IR utility from Wave Arts for Mac and PC. Convolution isn’t new but it is clever and if you explore all the possibilities it is a fascinating area. The plugins necessary to process your audio using convolution are readily available, from stock reverb plugins to premium offerings like Altiverb and Reverberate 3. Third party IRs are also freely available so if you want to experiment with alternative guitar cabinets for example, then download some cabinet IR’s and use a free IR loader like Fenrir from Aurora DSP. There is more to convolution than just reverbs and guitar cabinets, for example you can capture the response of hardware equalisers, Waves’ Q-Clone is an excellent example of this approach.