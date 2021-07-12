Cancel
Celestion Introduces the New Bergantino Bass Cabinet Impulse Responses

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIpswich, UK (June 12, 2021) — Celestion, the premier supplier of guitar and bass loudspeaker tone celebrated for both their classic guitar tones and their high quality digital downloads, is pleased to announce the introduction of a new range of impulse responses, the Bergantino Bass Cab IRs, featuring the sounds of Bergantino Audio Systems’ NXT (Neo X-Treme) and NXV (Neo X-treme Vintage) ranges of bass guitar cabinets in stunning digital detail. The Bergantino Bass Cab IRs, the latest addition to Celestion’s Backline Heroes Range of IRs, are available for audition and download at CelestionPlus.

