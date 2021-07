Phase two construction of the PECO Right-of-Way Trail is underway! A segment of trail between S. Limerick Road and Royersford Road is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by the Fall of this year. Additionally, a new trail segment from Limerick Center Road to Reed Road will be constructed shortly thereafter. Once these trail segments are complete, they will provide approximately two miles of multi-use, ADA compliant, trail that will span from Limerick Elementary School on Limerick Center Road to Royersford Road. The trail will also include safe pedestrian crossings at all roadways, including enhanced safety measures for crossing Lewis Road. It is the long-range plan to a create trail connections to the Freedom Valley YMCA trail network from Limerick Community Park and into neighboring townships with ultimate connections to the Perkiomen and the Schuylkill River Regional Trails. Limerick is again proud to publicize that this project was fully funded by grants and required no taxpayer dollars.