(Museum doors are open)....After a year long shut-down. IV Desert Museum says they are extremly happy to welcome visitors face to face once again. Like most establishments, the Museum was forced to do everything virtually during the pandemic. They are very happy to be able to allow visitors in person. They want people to know the summer schedule of activities at the Museum. There will be stargazingt, evening with an expert, and new new event they are calling Pesky Pesks, which focuses on local entomology here in the Imperial Valley. This Saturday and on July 31st, will be Traditional Craft Days. The free communi9ty event will run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm both days. The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located at 11 Frontage Road, off Interstate 8 at the Ocotillo exit. Fo9r more information go to ivdesertmuseum.org.