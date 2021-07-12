Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocotillo, CA

IV Desert Museum

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 18 days ago

(Museum doors are open)....After a year long shut-down. IV Desert Museum says they are extremly happy to welcome visitors face to face once again. Like most establishments, the Museum was forced to do everything virtually during the pandemic. They are very happy to be able to allow visitors in person. They want people to know the summer schedule of activities at the Museum. There will be stargazingt, evening with an expert, and new new event they are calling Pesky Pesks, which focuses on local entomology here in the Imperial Valley. This Saturday and on July 31st, will be Traditional Craft Days. The free communi9ty event will run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm both days. The Imperial Valley Desert Museum is located at 11 Frontage Road, off Interstate 8 at the Ocotillo exit. Fo9r more information go to ivdesertmuseum.org.

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocotillo, CA
Local
California Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontage Road#In The Desert#Entomology#Iv Desert Museum#Traditional Craft Days
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Desert
News Break
Museums
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In one-two punch to Trump, Justice Dept OK's release of taxes, memo

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump suffered twin setbacks on Friday when the Justice Department cleared the way to release his tax records and disclosed a memo showing he urged top officials last year to falsely claim his election defeat was "corrupt." The department, reversing course from...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
SciencePosted by
CNN

Five takeaways on the science behind CDC’s latest mask guidance

CNN — With surges in Covid-19 cases driven by the Delta variant, most Americans are now being advised to wear masks indoors – regardless of vaccination status – by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since CDC guidelines updated Tuesday, we have learned more about the science that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy