When Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams announced that she was in a romantic relationship with Simon Guobadia, it caused quite a stir. Yes–the same Simon that had recently split from Porsha's RHOA co-star Falynn Guobadia. In fact, Falynn was brought on the show as Porsha's friend. And Simon is friends with Porsha's baby daddy, […] The post Falynn Guobadia Claims Porsha Williams Slept With Simon Guobadia's Cousin For A Rolls Royce Before Porsha and Simon's Engagement; Says Their Relationship Is "For Show"