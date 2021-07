(Whitewater Valley)--The CDC on Tuesday issued new Covid-19 guidelines that indicate that counties with high transmissions return to mask-wearing indoors, and that includes three counties in our area. Wayne County is not included in the recommendation, but Union, Preble, and Franklin County are. The CDC says people in those counties should wear a mask indoors whether they’ve been vaccinated or not. The CDC also recommends now that, when school begins, everyone wear a mask indoors including students, teachers, and staff – again, whether they’ve been vaccinated or not. No local governmental entity has addressed the new guidelines, although Wayne County Commissioners meet Wednesday morning and the Richmond Community School Board meets Wednesday afternoon.