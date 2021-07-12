Crime victims 'hesitant' to report them over court delays

​Two employees of the Edgefield County Detention Center were injured last week in an incident involving an inmate according to an Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office report. The report details that body camera footage as well as surveillance video shows how, on July 13, after being escorted back to his cell by 2 detention officers, the inmate physically pushed the heavy metal door to the his cell back open striking one of the officers. The videos also show the inmate coming back into a hallway in what is described as “a very aggressive manner” and the detention officers physically attempting to place the inmate back in his cell. The inmate was ultimately returned to his cell. A subsequent report stated that the inmate had no signs of injuries and did not complain of receiving any injuries. However, the officer struck by the cell door did seek medical attention for the injuries sustained in this incident. According to the ECSO, additional charges are pending against the inmate involved in this matter.