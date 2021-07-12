Local schools adjust to new CDC guidelines

Masks recommended for everyone in substantial and high transmission areas. Information provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (July 27, 2021) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today it is fully adopting updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) masking recommendations to protect against COVID-19 and the Delta variant. CDC recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor setting in areas with substantial and high transmission. CDC is also recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Comments / 0