Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Centro, CA

Charges Dismissed

By George Gale
kxoradio.com
 18 days ago

(El Centro Poloice Officer is free of all charges)....Alejandra Hurtado was at a recent court hearing. The hearing was to set a preliminary hearing conference on two charges left over from a previous trial. She had been found not guilty of a couple charges from an incident that occured in January of 2020. The jury had said they could not agree on two other charges. The process for a new trial, when the District Attornies office announced recently they were droppingt all charges in the interest of justice. Hurtado was released immediately.

kxoradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Centro, CA
El Centro, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
El Centro, CA
Government
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Trial#Preliminary Hearing#El Centro Poloice#District Attornies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs order banning COVID vaccine, mask mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccine requirements from government agencies and municipalities statewide. Abbott issued the order Thursday, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy