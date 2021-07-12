Charges Dismissed

(El Centro Poloice Officer is free of all charges)....Alejandra Hurtado was at a recent court hearing. The hearing was to set a preliminary hearing conference on two charges left over from a previous trial. She had been found not guilty of a couple charges from an incident that occured in January of 2020. The jury had said they could not agree on two other charges. The process for a new trial, when the District Attornies office announced recently they were droppingt all charges in the interest of justice. Hurtado was released immediately.