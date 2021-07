You never feel quite complete when your other half, aka “your person,” isn't around. When you think of Grey's Anatomy, Meredith Grey and her relationship with her bestie, Cristina Yang, come to mind before you even consider McDreamy. They are the truest soul mates on TV, because Meredith and Cristina are there for each other through thick and thin. They get one another in a way no one else could. If you're lucky enough to have a best friend, you know they’ll always have your back and be there to celebrate the good times. For all the Insta-worthy moments together, you definitely need some Grey's Anatomy quotes that only “your person” will understand.