Both Foo Fighters and Buckcherry have been forced to cancel upcoming live performances because of Covid-19 infections in unspecified members of their bands or live crew. Foo Fighters were scheduled to perform a full capacity show for a vaccinated-only audience at The Forum in L.A. on Saturday, July 17 after doing the same at New York City’s Madison Square Garden last month. They have now postponed the show to a date to be announced soon after two people “within the Foo Fighters organization” tested positive for Covid-19. The band announced the news on social media, saying: