‘The Evil Dead’ Celebrating 40 Years With Fathom Events Theatrical Re-Release in October!

There are plenty of horror movies out there that are considered to be among some of the best that is there to be offered, but The Evil Dead is one of those that has managed to overcome what have to be seriously great odds since let’s be honest, back in the day the first movie was great, but it managed to get goofy in a big hurry. That’s not a bad thing since the second movie is the one that a lot of people happen to remember the best since this was when Ash really turned on the personality and started to get into the whole aspect of fighting against the evil that had been unleashed after reading from the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis, or Book of the Dead. The second movie retconned a bit of the first movie since instead of a group that went to the cabin in the woods, no relation to that other goofy but hilarious horror movie, the sequel saw only Ash and his girlfriend in the cabin, and took things even further as the evil managed to get into his hand, which he promptly took off with the chainsaw that would eventually replace it.