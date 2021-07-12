‘The Evil Dead’ Celebrating 40 Years With Fathom Events Theatrical Re-Release in October!
Entertainment Weekly notes this afternoon, “The Evil Dead will screen in theaters on Thursday, October 7 with an exclusive introduction by Bruce Campbell.”. “Ash (Campbell), his girlfriend Linda (Betsy Baker), his sister Cheryl (Ellen Sandweiss), and couple Scotty (Hal Delrich) and Shelly (Sarah York), drive to a remote cabin in the woods for a fun getaway. While there, they find the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis (aka “The Book of the Dead”), an ancient tome whose text reawakens the dead when read out loud. After unintentionally releasing a flood of evil, the five friends must fight for their lives or become possessed.”bloody-disgusting.com
