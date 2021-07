A man who attacked and threatened ambulance staff around 40 times has been jailed for almost half a year.John Dannaher, 33, routinely spat, assaulted and threatened London Ambulance Service paramedics and across the south east of England over several years, including threatening to murder women in the service and to follow them home.Clinical team manager Scott Lummes spent two years building a case against Dannaher after the serial offender abused a colleague at Kings Cross station, shouting and screaming at her as she tried to treat him.Lummes found that Dannaher had made dozens of 999 calls despite his GP confirming...