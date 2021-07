Lando Norris has admitted to not being in perfect condition ahead of the British Grand Prix this weekend and has revealed he has been feeling “sore” and struggling to sleep four days on from being mugged at Wembley. Norris was left “shaken” after he had his watch stolen following England’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday, with the incident now being investigated by the police. The McLaren driver was unharmed, according to his team, but speaking ahead of his home race at Silverstone the 21-year-old said he was still dealing with the both the physical and...