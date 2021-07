We've been waiting for quite some time for Marvel to introduce mutants into the MCU fold, and after the 20th Century Fox deal went through, mutants and the eventual formation of the X-Men became real possibilities. While we're still waiting on Marvel to introduce mutants into the fold officially, it seems they might have just introduced the first mutant right under our noses in Black Widow. Olivier Richters, who played the character of Ursa Major in the film, revealed his reaction to finding out he was playing the imposing force of nature who turns into a bear on Instagram, and as he points out, the character is in fact a mutant in the comics.