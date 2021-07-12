Cancel
New York City, NY

Stimulus update: Here's what to do if you want to opt out of monthly $300 child tax credit payments

By Alice Peacock
The US Sun
The US Sun
 16 days ago

HERE’S what to do if you want to opt out of monthly $300 child tax credit payments, which are due to be sent out later this week.

The new Child Tax Credit is projected to have a significant impact on the country - by helping middle-class families save for childcare and college, to helping lower-income families pay for rent and groceries.

The bill was signed off by Biden in March Credit: Getty

The purpose of the bill - which was signed by Biden in March - is to help families get by and to bring the US economy back to health after Covid.

“The Advanced Child Tax Credit can be seen as a benefit to many taxpayers since it will put money into taxpayers' pockets sooner and allow them to offset some of the costs of raising their children,” says Colin Horsford, CPA and Managing Partner, Horsford Accounting & Advisory in New York.

The new credit will be $3,600 for taxpayers with children under 5 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17.

However, the credit is only available if the taxpayer’s MAGI is $75,000 or less for single taxpayers, $112,500 for head of household filers and $150,000 for married filing joint.

Horsford told Forbes the payments would also provide a welcomed increase to parents’ monthly cash flow.

However, the new tax policy won’t be the right fit for all taxpayers.

A key thing to remember, Horsford said, was that this was a credit against the 2021 income tax return.

If you do opt out, keep in mind you'll then only receive the lump sum in 2022 after the IRS processes your 2021 tax return.

The full payment will arrive with your tax refund, or it could be used to offset any taxes you owe.

Horsford said American parents whose income rose in 2021 should consider opting out - especially if the increase would take their incomes over the eligibility threshold.

For those who were not sure if they would qualify for the credit or not, opting out was the safest bet.

By choosing not to get the monthly payments, taxpayers don’t disqualify themselves from the scheme long-term.

If they find out they are eligible on their 2021 tax return, they can still get the full credit.

Once a taxpayer determines they are not eligible for the credit, they have the responsibility to proactively opt out of the payment.

The good news is that the IRS has an easy process through which this can be done.

“Taxpayers can opt out of the Advanced Child Tax Credit payments using the IRS' Child Tax Credit Update Portal,” says Horsford.

IRS has an easy process through which taxpayers can opt out of receiving the monthly payments Credit: Getty

