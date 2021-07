Hot Take: Course builder Dan Atherton (the mad scientist of freeride) is giving Red Bull Rampage a run for its money when it comes to designing the straight-up scariest mountain bike competition on the planet. Red Bull Hardline is no secret, but watching the first POV previews of the Welsh course, like this one from Bernard Kerr are truly puckering. Somehow, the already impossibly gnarly course got even more terrifying this year, with insane tech sections, a few truly massive jumps, and World Cup speeds through terrain that mountain bikes really have no business being anywhere near. Stay tuned for more from the riders in the coming days.