Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'It puts everything into focus': Kate Beckinsale says she relates to Prince William and Harry's childhood grief after losing her own father

By Rebecca Lawrence For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

Kate Beckinsale says she can relate to Prince William and Prince Harry, because she lost her father at a young age.

The 47-year-old actress was just five when her father Richard, who was known for his role as Lennie Godber in Porridge, died of a heart attack in his sleep aged 31 in 1979.

And she remembers feeling empathy for William and Harry, who were 15 and 12 respectively, when their mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q4mU3_0auoIw6L00
'It puts everything into focus': Kate Beckinsale said she relates to Prince William and Harry's childhood grief after losing her own father

Speaking on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, Kate said: 'I remember when their mother died, I was in New York, and seeing them in the context of other people sort of grieving for somebody they didn't know… I thought, "Oh my God, I really know what that feels like"

'A cataclysmic event like that puts everything into a real sharp focus.

'It was hard at the very, very beginning because it did feel like you were having this very personal, horrible crisis — and so was everybody else, but you didn't know them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bpRq_0auoIw6L00
Tragic: William and Harry were 15 and 12 respectively, when their mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash in 1997 (pictured earlier this month) 

She continued: 'People would talk about how terrible they felt that they had lost him, but then say, "Oh, but you probably don't remember anything, do you, because you were a child." That would really upset me as a child. I found that really difficult.

'But then the person you're sharing it with is saying, "You have less right to this than I do," which is really odd.

'I found that, as I'm older, I'm less offended by it. There is something incredibly special and comforting about how much other people loved him, that, sort of the longer it goes on, [it's] lovely.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ci6RZ_0auoIw6L00
Tragic loss: Kate was just five when her father Richard, who was known for his role as Lennie Godber in Porridge, died of a heart attack in his sleep aged 31 in 1979 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e6R89_0auoIw6L00
Kate said: 'I remember when their mother died seeing them in the context of other people sort of grieving for somebody they didn't know' (Princess Diana pictured in 1995) 

Meanwhile, Kate's close friend Sarah Silverman, previously revealed that she urged Kate to date Prince Harry, 36, before he met his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 39.

Sarah quipped to Us Weekly magazine: 'I remember when Prince Harry was single, like, I would live vicariously through [Kate] and be like, "Oh, my God, date Prince Harry!"... because, like, she could!

'Now she couldn't, but, like you know, she's so beautiful and beyond that, just a really big brain.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nIxeE_0auoIw6L00
Matchmaker: Kate's close friend Sarah Silverman, previously revealed that she urged Kate to date Prince Harry, 36, before he met his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 39

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

214K+
Followers
82K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Sarah Silverman
Person
Kate Beckinsale
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Dax Shepard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#British Royal Family#Uk#Porridge#Armchair Expert
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Charles Spencer Spills the Dirt On Prince William And Prince Harry

British royal family news shows that the Princess Diana’s statue memorial was unveiled to the public on July 1 in Kensington Gardens. It would have been her 60th birthday if the former royal had lived beyond the age of 36. She died from the injuries she incurred in a Paris car crash and the fallen but still popular ex royal was immediately dubbed, The People’s Princess.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Charles chased Diana up stairs in early days of marriage - but Harry changed everything

It was hailed as the wedding of the century, the day the world was swept up in the grandeur and the romance of the match between a future king and his beautiful young bride. On July 29, 1981, 750 million people in 74 countries watched as Lady Diana Spencer married the heir-apparent, becoming the Princess of Wales, while crowds numbering 600,000 lined the streets of London.
Celebritieshngn.com

Expert Says Prince Charles Makes 'Clumsy' Mistake With Archie as Friends Reveal Why He Refuses to Attend Diana's Statue Unveiling

Prince Charles will not be present for Princess Diana's upcoming statue unveiling. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales was also notably missing from commemorative ceremonies honoring Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death, preferring instead to spend time with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the royal family's residence in Scotland.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

How Rich Are Harry And Meghan?

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world by stepping down as "senior" members of the British royal family in early 2020, the two embarked on an unprecedented journey for royals that led them to California. Prior to their departure from Great Britain, 95% of their expenditures were paid...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Here's Kate Middleton's Title When Prince William Becomes King

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, will get a new title when her husband, Prince William, becomes King. The noble titles of Duke, Duchess, Earl, Countess, etc., form part of a peerage system. The system forms the hierarchy of power in British politics. Members of the peerage system, called Peers, were...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Unpacking The Reasons Queen Elizabeth Did Not Attend Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling

Prince Willam and his brother Harry were accompanied by some relatives during the unveiling of their mother’s statue in Kensington Palace, but the Queen was notably missing. For months, the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue has been on the minds of many followers and fans of the royal family. Her sons, William and Harry, planned the unveiling in honor of her 60th birthday.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling May Be the Final Royal Family Event Where Prince Harry Outranks Kate Middleton

The unveiling of the Princess Diana statue is just days away, but the event is already making headlines because of the guest list. It’s not about who is invited, it’s about who isn’t invited. Besides Prince Charles taking a pass on the event for his own emotional reasons, Kate Middleton will also not be in attendance — and we think it’s a smart idea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy