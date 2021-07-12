After the fight: Jojo Diaz, Tyson Fury, and the personal lives of fighters
What a fighter is going through behind closed doors has a significant impact on their performance in the ring. Jojo Diaz and Tyson Fury are two examples. Everyone has problems. They hit us at unpredictable and inopportune times, but we all deal with something at some point. The severity of our troubles impacts us in varying ways. The same is true for boxers. Jojo Diaz and Tyson Fury are good examples of how personal discord and resolution can affect a fighter’s performance in the ring.fansided.com
