“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff Passes Away At Age 71

In a recent interview conducted by Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Buddy Murphy revealed a key component to his storyline involving the Mysterio family, one of the last WWE storylines that Murphy would be in. According to Murphy, he did not feel comfortable kissing Aalyah Mysterio, only went along with it because it was his job and because Rey had no issue with it. Murphy would also reveal that the idea of the kiss itself came from WWE chairman Vince McMahon. Credit to Ringside News for the transcription. Vince McMahon called out this Edge ‘ripoff’ in WWE.