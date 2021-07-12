Cancel
“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff Passes Away At Age 71

By Derek Stoughton
wrestlingrumors.net
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have some sad news to report today, as WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff has passed away at the age of 71. Orndorff was a standout running back at the University of Tampa and joined Mid-Southern Wrestling after a brief stint in the World Football League. Early rivalries with Jerry Lawler, Ted Dibiase and Jake “The Snake” Roberts gave way to NWA North American Heavyweight and National Heavyweight Championship reigns.

