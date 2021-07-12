Inaugural Fly Tyer of the Year Award

Tell us who you think should win this prestigious award. Who is the best fly tyer in the world for 2021? You tell us!. The Fly Tyer of the Year should possess exceptional tying skills. We might even use the patterns he (or she) ties as models for the flies we make. His tying methods should show us what is possible with hooks, thread, floss, dubbing, feathers, flash materials, and any other materials we might find in our local fly shops. Perhaps this tyer is pushing the limits on what can be done with the newest ingredients to create fresh flies, or perhaps he is simply a master at tying the classic patterns.