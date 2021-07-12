NJ Spotlight News: July 12, 2021

Friday, OHA reported that 5,968 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,054 doses were administered on July 22 and 2,914 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 22. The seven-day running average is now 4,496 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 2,631,883 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,774,604 first and second doses of Moderna and 178,213 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, 2,463,839 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,291,225 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 3,004,695 doses of Pfizer, 2,284,320 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.