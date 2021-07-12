Cancel
NJ Spotlight News: July 12, 2021

Federal health agencies are planning to announce a new warning this week into the possibility that Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine may be linked to a serious but rare side effect called Guillain-Barre syndrome, according to reports by the Washington Post. The CDC is stressing that the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh the potential risk of the rare side effect.

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

