Five Vols Baseball Players Taken on Second Day of the MLB Draft

Baseball may be a 162-game season, but for fantasy baseball players, that often can be hard to remember. After all, it can be difficult to roster a struggling player that isn't impacting your team in the way you were hoping for, especially as you make a push towards first place. Well, I have good news for you, folks! I have identified some buy-low players that are going to be much better for you down the stretch! If these players are currently on your team, continue to roster them. If not, I would immediately inquire about trading for them or claiming them off of waivers. Their statistics may not currently look good, but by the end of the year, I am confident we'll be looking at them through a much different lens. Who are these eight buy-low players? Let us take a closer look!