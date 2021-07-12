Five Vols Baseball Players Taken on Second Day of the MLB Draft
(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Five Tennessee players were selected on Day 2 of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, which consistent of rounds 2-10. Chad Dallas, Liam Spence, Max Ferguson, Connor Pavolony and Jake Rucker all had their names called on Monday afternoon. The five picks are the most in program history through the first 10 rounds of an MLB Draft, breaking the previous record of four (2019, 2005, 2001).wdef.com
