U.S. starts national Medicare coverage policy review for Biogen's Aduhelm

(Reuters) - The U.S. government on Monday started a review process for national Medicare coverage of Biogen Inc’s Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, that was recently approved by the country’s health regulator.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) expects to give a proposed decision within 6 months and a final decision within 9 months. (go.cms.gov/3hzMa6H)

Aduhelm is priced at $56,000 per year, which could represent significant spending for the government’s Medicare program for people aged 65 and older.

Currently, coverage for the drug is determined at the local level by Medicare administrative contractors, who represent 12 jurisdictions across the country.

CMS’ coverage decisions are based on an analysis of the benefits of a given therapy to Medicare beneficiaries.