City council discusses use of federal pandemic funding
LAS CRUCES - City councilors on July 12 discussed the proposed uses for federal aid dollars meant to respond to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The American Rescue Plan Act, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package passed in March, included extended, enhanced federal unemployment benefits and stimulus checks, provided billions of dollars for provisions such as school reopenings, housing assistance, business grants and COVID-19 vaccinations and also sent billions to state and local governments to respond to the pandemic and its economic impacts.www.lcsun-news.com
Comments / 0