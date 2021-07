Out of nowhere, Shadow of the Tomb Raider received a new patch on PlayStation 5 last week, improving the game’s resolution and changing the in-place frame rate cap. Last week’s 2.01 patch introduced 4K resolution support on Sony’s next-gen console (using checkerboard rendering via backward compatibility). In addition, the new update changed to framerate cap to 60FPS instead of 30FPS. So how does the game now look and run on PlayStation 5? Well, YouTube channel VG tech performed an FPS comparison, and the results are quite apparent. Although there are still some FPS drops in the game’s high-resolution mode, these are minor and we’re looking at a pretty stable framerate in upscaled 4K resolution in this mode.