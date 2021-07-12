1 injured in Kentwood crash involving semi

KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person was injured after a car and semi crashed in Kentwood Monday evening.

Police say the crash occurred just before 4 p.m. at 52nd Street and Broadmoor Avenue. While details that led to the crash have not been released at this time, police say a power pole was damaged during the accident and a guy-wire was broken.

One person was injured and transported to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.