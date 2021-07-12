Cancel
Kentwood, MI

1 injured in Kentwood crash involving semi

13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 16 days ago
KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person was injured after a car and semi crashed in Kentwood Monday evening.

Police say the crash occurred just before 4 p.m. at 52nd Street and Broadmoor Avenue. While details that led to the crash have not been released at this time, police say a power pole was damaged during the accident and a guy-wire was broken.

One person was injured and transported to a hospital for treatment, according to police.

