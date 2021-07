Apex Legends steps on its game all the time, and that is just as much the case with Season 10: Emergence. Some of the biggest things connected to the season are its Legend, Seer, and the first ever iteration of Ranked Arenas, but this piece is all about the brand-new weapon. It is unusual that we are getting a weapon this season, after getting two prior seasons with new weapons back-to-back. This may be setting a precedent that there will now be a new weapon every season. So let’s talk about the gun entering the Apex Arena for Season 10.