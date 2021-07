Bo Nix is the latest Tiger to make use of the new name, image and likeness rules by hosting a football camp. A day after he was announced as a player representative for Auburn at 2021 SEC Media Days next week, the rising junior quarterback shared that he, his brother, his dad and his grandfather will be hosting a QB skills camp later this month. The one-day event will be July 28 at Pinson Valley High School, and young quarterbacks from third-through-12th grade can sign up.