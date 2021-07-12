Editorial: This effort will remake North Charleston; pay attention now
We’re very encouraged the city of North Charleston is stepping up its preparations for a new type of development when the Lowcountry Rapid Transit line starts operating in about five years. But we also know that any new zoning plan can be undermined without public support, so we urge everyone, particularly city residents and those who own property and businesses along Rivers Avenue, to pay close attention to what’s going on now and help shape plans so they have the best chance to succeed.www.postandcourier.com
