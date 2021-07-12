Cancel
North Charleston, SC

Editorial: This effort will remake North Charleston; pay attention now

By THE EDITORIAL STAFF
The Post and Courier
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re very encouraged the city of North Charleston is stepping up its preparations for a new type of development when the Lowcountry Rapid Transit line starts operating in about five years. But we also know that any new zoning plan can be undermined without public support, so we urge everyone, particularly city residents and those who own property and businesses along Rivers Avenue, to pay close attention to what’s going on now and help shape plans so they have the best chance to succeed.

