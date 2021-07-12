Cancel
How to unlock the Mace in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mace will be a new melee weapon for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone players will unlock during the Season Four reloaded portion of the game. The Reloaded part of any Call of Duty season appears right in the middle, giving players various fresh content to latch onto during the second half of a season. The mace will be available starting on July 15, but you will need to work towards unlocking it.

#Warzone#Cold War#Black Ops#Mace#Reloaded
