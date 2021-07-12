How to unlock the Mace in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

If you’ve got the skills, you can earn a free weapon upgrade in Mauer Der Toten, the third Zombies map for Black Ops Cold War. After turning on the power for the city, you’ll be able to activate a small, easy-to-miss folder on the rooftops that initiates a shooting game. If you can hit all five targets before they disappear, you’ll win an Aether Tool which upgrades the rarity of whatever gun you’re holding. Not a bad deal, but you have to be absurdly fast. The mini-game spawns five targets — the target appears, zips by, then disappears forever. Then another target appears in a new location. There are five locations total, and if you miss even one, you’ll fail the challenge.