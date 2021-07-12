Where to find the hacking device location in GTA Online
If you’re working your way through GTA Online’s Diamond Casino Heist, one of the missions you’re going to need to complete is the Heist Prep: Hacking Device. During this quest, you will be stealing from the FIB Building, or you’re going to visit the NOOSE Headquarters. Both paths give you the chance to steal a hacking device from these locations and then bring them back to the Arcade. We’re going to break down the hacking device’s location in GTA Online for both of these locations. It’s also recommended you bring a second player to back you up, but it is not required.www.gamepur.com
Comments / 0