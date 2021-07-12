Where to find the hacking device location in GTA Online

How do you find the LS Car Meet and become a member in GTA Online? Much like the Cayo Perico Heist, Los Santos Tuners is the latest update for Rockstar's online open world, allowing you to show off your pimped out rides in a safe social space, free from weapons and griefers. You can also increase your tuner rank, unlocking new vehicle modifications and merchandise along the way. Furthermore, a rotating pool of Test Drives will allow you to try out vehicles before you buy them, while weekly Prize Cars will reward you for performing well behind the wheel. That's a lot to look forward to, so you're probably going to want to find the LS Car Meet and become a member, and in this GTA Online guide we're going to show you how.