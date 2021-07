If you have an electric vehicle, you will have two new options in Bismarck to fast charge your vehicle. The city of Bismarck will celebrate tomorrow the launch and installation of two publicly available Level 3 fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. There will be a ribbon cutting event held at the Bismarck-Mandan Convention and Visitor's Bureau (one of the locations). There will also be another charging station for public use at the Bismarck Airport.