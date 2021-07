We don’t know a whole lot about the person who is receiving more than a million bucks from the federal agency tasked with regulating securities. Indeed, anonymity is part of the appeal of becoming an SEC whistleblower. Under the Dodd-Frank Act, whistleblower confidentiality is protected, and the SEC is barred from disclosing any information that could reveal a whistleblower’s identity. But we do know that this person, whoever he or she may be, participated in an interview with SEC staff and provided the SEC with documents which helped the agency bring an enforcement action.