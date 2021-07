Bryson DeChambeau's turbulent week at The Open took another turn for the worse with a terrible shank, while Justin Thomas missed a one-foot tap-in on day three in Sandwich. Two of the world's top six players proved they were not immune to suffering what many club golfers experience on a weekly basis, with DeChambeau's shocker from the rough seeming an appropriate addition to his exploits on and off the course at Royal St George's.