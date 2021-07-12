Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harris County, GA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harris, Meriwether, Pike, Talbot, Troup, Upson by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Harris; Meriwether; Pike; Talbot; Troup; Upson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Meriwether County in west central Georgia Pike County in west central Georgia Northwestern Upson County in west central Georgia Eastern Troup County in west central Georgia Northwestern Talbot County in west central Georgia Northern Harris County in west central Georgia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 609 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Woodland to Durand to near Whitesville-Pine Lake, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include LaGrange, Thomaston, Zebulon, Hamilton, Greenville, Manchester, Hogansville, Pine Mountain, Woodbury, Luthersville, Warm Springs, Woodland, Molena, Williamson, Meansville, Lone Oak, Gay, Sunset Village, F.D. Roosevelt State Park and Mountville. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, GA
City
Woodbury, GA
City
Peachtree City, GA
City
Woodland, GA
City
Pine Mountain, GA
City
Zebulon, GA
County
Talbot County, GA
County
Harris County, GA
City
Thomaston, GA
County
Pike County, GA
County
Meriwether County, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Troup County, GA
City
Lagrange, GA
City
Hamilton, GA
County
Upson County, GA
City
Williamson, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Georgia#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Extreme Weather#Nwsatlanta#Eastern Troup County#Gay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Key senators say infrastructure deal is reached on 'major issues'

WASHINGTON — Key senators negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill announced Wednesday they have reached a deal with Democrats and the White House, possibly setting up a vote later in the day. "We have reached agreement on the major issues. We still have legislative language to finalize," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden to launch vaccine push for millions of federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hoping to set a model for employers nationwide, President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that millions of federal workers must show proof they’ve received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions. An individual familiar with the president’s plans,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy