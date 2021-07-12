Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harris, Meriwether, Pike, Talbot, Troup, Upson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Harris; Meriwether; Pike; Talbot; Troup; Upson The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Meriwether County in west central Georgia Pike County in west central Georgia Northwestern Upson County in west central Georgia Eastern Troup County in west central Georgia Northwestern Talbot County in west central Georgia Northern Harris County in west central Georgia * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 609 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Woodland to Durand to near Whitesville-Pine Lake, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include LaGrange, Thomaston, Zebulon, Hamilton, Greenville, Manchester, Hogansville, Pine Mountain, Woodbury, Luthersville, Warm Springs, Woodland, Molena, Williamson, Meansville, Lone Oak, Gay, Sunset Village, F.D. Roosevelt State Park and Mountville. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH