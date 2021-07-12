Cancel
Klickitat County, WA

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Simcoe Highlands by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Simcoe Highlands HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures from 98 to 102 expected each afternoon through early evening. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

alerts.weather.gov

